Ronit Roy shrugs off Covid -19 scare; reveals reason behind falling sick

With back-to-back shoots, long travel hours, and little time to rest, actors have often spoken about demanding work schedules and it taking a toll on their health. Over the past few weeks, quite a few actors have shared about contracting COVID-19. Ronit Roy

In the midst of this, we learnt that actor Ronit Roy has been unwell and has fever. He even got a COVID-19 test done. Speaking to us, the actor confirms, that while he’s been unwell, his condition isn't COVID-related but a result of sheer overwork.

"I'm okay. No COVID thankfully," says Ronit, adding, "I've been overworking for the past month. Have been shooting for 16-17 hours a day, with a lot of travel. It has all caught up to me now."

"The doctor says it’s all caught up with me. I am just badly fatigued," he admits, assuring fans that there’s no reason to get alarmed. "I should be fine in a few days," says Ronit wrapping up.

The 59-year old actor has been busy with the shoot of Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan where he plays the role of King Someshwar, Prithviraj's father.