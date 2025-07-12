Sachin Tendulkar meets Benedict Cumberbatch at Wimbledon 2025: ‘Master of New York sanctum with Master of cricket’

What happens when the God of Cricket meets the Sorcerer Supreme? Fans got their answer on Friday as Sachin Tendulkar shared a memorable photo with actor Benedict Cumberbatch from the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025. Both legends were in fine form—Sachin in a crisp navy blue Ralph Lauren suit, and Menedict looking sharp in grey. Sachin Tendulkar with Benedict Cumberbatch

“Delighted to share the magic of Wimbledon from the Royal Box with fellow tennis enthusiasts – David Lauren, Pat Cash, and Benedict Cumberbatch. Conversations, camaraderie, and a deep love for the game made it unforgettable,” Sachin wrote alongside the photos he shared, on Instagram.

Naturally, the comments section erupted with fan excitement. “Sachin sir to Dr Strange – please moving me to past so I enjoying cricket again,” one user joked. Another chimed in, “Master of New-york sanctum with master of cricket.” A third added, “Doctor Strange taking advice on TIMING from GOD of Cricket.”

The meeting took place during a gripping day of semifinals at the All England Club. In the first clash, Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz defeated American player Taylor Fritz in four intense sets (6‑4, 5‑7, 6‑3, 7‑6 (6)). With this win, Carlos booked his spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final, continuing his reign as one of tennis’s brightest stars.

Later, world No. 1 Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic’s championship dreams in straight sets (6‑3, 6‑3, 6‑4). The match marked the end of Novak’s bid for a record 25th Grand Slam, as he struggled to match Jannik’s pace and precision. Despite the loss, Novak assured fans he hopes to return in better shape next year.

Amid all the tennis action, the sight of Sachin and Benedict together brought an extra spark to Centre Court. Back in 2018, Benedict had even said, “Sachin Tendulkar would do quite well in fitting the role as Doctor Strange as he is quite extraordinary.”

For fans across sports and cinema, this Wimbledon moment was pure crossover magic.