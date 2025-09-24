Salman Khan on fatherhood, Aamir Khan on divorce: Kajol, Twinkle Khanna's Two Much pilot to spill all

The first episode of Kajol and Twinkle Khanna's Two Much is set to drop this week, and if the pilot episodes teaser is anything to go by, it sure is going to be a riot! For their maiden episode, Kajol and Twinkle rope in megastars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan who spill all in what appears to be quite the candid conversation. From Salman Khan contemplating fatherhood to Aamir Khan on his divorce: The Two much pilot episode teaser, IS too much! (Photo: Instagram)

Speaking about how he and Salman first struck up a friendship, he said, "Actually, I think it happened when I went through my divorce with Reena. You remember? You had come over for dinner, and that’s when Salman and I first actually connected properly. Because before that I used to feel ki bhai time pe nahi aata, humko bohot problem hoti thi, Andaz Apna Apna mein (I used to feel he doesn’t come on time, we often faced problems during the shooting of Andaz Apna Apna)".

Not just this, there was also some relationship advice from none other than Salman. Reflecting on why partnerships end, he shared, "When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in, that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that".

Now when Aamir turned the question on its head for Salman, the latter had an honest reply: "Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame". But speaking of partnerships, the eternal bachelor may just seem to be finally considering fatherhood, even though marriage may not be on the cards — "Children, I will have, one day, soon. It’s just that eventually one will have kids, but let’s see", he said.