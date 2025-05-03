Mika Singh says Salman Khan treats him like his 'bada bhai' after 2 drinks: 'Woh bohot open ho jaate hain...'

Mika Singh, during a recent podcast interaction, revealed some delightfully interesting information about Salman Khan, particularly in context of their personal equation, a result of multiple collaborations. The singer highlighted Salman's ability to make someone feel warm and welcome, but also touched upon how one must always respect the fact that he is Salman Khan after all. Mika Singh reflects on his and Salman Khan's brotherly equation

Mika shared that each opportunity to meet or bump into the superstar is as gratifying as the last — and the thing that makes the most difference is the fact that he meets the singer with incredible openness. Speaking about their drinking sessions in particular, Mika revealed that after just 2 drinks, Salman starts treating him like his big brother/ He shared, "Mujhe jab bhi mauka milta hain Salman Khan bhai se milne ka, toh woh bohot open ho jaate hain. Do drink ke baad woh aisa karte hain jaisa main unka bada bhai hoon".

Mika also reflected on the intention behind the warmth Salman exudes, charting it down to his desire to make him feel like an equal in stature: "Ya shayad main Salman Khan sir ke level ka hoon. Woh aisa realise karate hain", he added.

That being said, it's best to not overstep any boundaries with Salman and Mika couldn't possibly emphasise enough on it — "Lekin aapko pata hona chahiye, chahe woh 2 peg ho ya 4 peg, ki woh Salman Khan hain! Toh agar apko ye pata rahega toh aap kabhi maar nahi khaoge".

Not just this, Mika also revealed how Salman loves calling up people in the middle of the night, and as a matter of fact, gets upset if the recipient doesn't pick up. Relaying another anecdote he shared how when he was once in Bali, his phone rang at 4AM and it was Salman, who then ended up treating him to his own rendition of Kick's Hangover.

As far as Mika and Salman's professional collaborations go, it spans songs like Desi Beat from Bodyguard (2011), Dhinka Chika from Ready (2011) Aaj Ki Party from Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) to name a few party anthems.