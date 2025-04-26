Menu Explore
Sara Ali Khan-Veer Pahariya’s cute clip from Sky Force is winning the internet; fans say ‘better than Ibrahim-Khushi’

ByMahima Pandey
Apr 26, 2025 06:56 PM IST

Exes turned co-actors Sara Ali Khan and Veer Pahariya are winning hearts with their cute chemistry in this viral clip from their film Sky Force

Fresh onscreen jodis are always welcomed by the audience with open arms. But what if an ex-couple who were romantically involved in real life come together for a project for the first time? Well, the excitement amongst fans becomes tenfold. That’s exactly what happened when Sara Ali Khan joined her ex-boyfriend and newcomer Veer Pahariya in his debut film Sky Force, also starring Akshay Kumar. Sadly their fresh onscreen pairing was overshadowed by Veer’s ‘langdi’ step on the film’s song Rang, which went crazy viral online giving rise to a lot of trolling. But now the actors and their chemistry are finally being appreciated after Sky Force’s digital release.

Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force
Veer Pahariya and Sara Ali Khan in Sky Force

Two months after release, in March, Sky Force arrived on the OTT platform. Several fans lauded Akshay Kumar’s impactful performance in the film, which left many emotional. Well, we have now come across an adorable clip of Veer Pahariya and his onscreen wife Sara Ali Khan from the film, where they share a cute moment. In this video, Veer aka Tabby tells his pregnant wife how he saved his mentor Akshay’s life from a missile. Sara initially believes him, but when Veer claims that Akshay called him a ‘genius’, she bursts into laughter. The two look really cute together.

Well, netizens are quite impressed. Lauding Sara, one social media user gushed, “Bro is it just me or is sara acc acting so well here…like she’s so good at acting here,” whereas another comment read, “She is much better than ibrahim and khusi😂.” Agreeing, a netizen claimed, “sara jahnvi are far better than their younger brother & sister,” whereas another internet user wrote: “Improvement Sara ji.. Keep it up😍❤️.” Appreciating Veer’s performance, a netizen stated, “As it was his first movie,his acting is nice❤❤,” whereas another comment read, “Pahariya has good facial expressions.” A social media user also pointed out, “Best jodi of 2025 I love their chemistry ❤❤❤.”

After watching this clip, do you hope to see Veer and Sara together again in another project? Maybe a rom com?

