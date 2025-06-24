Sara Ali Khan’s drunk scene with Aditya in Metro In Dino reminds us of Sara-Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal; watch

For the first time ever, Sara Ali Khan is going to share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. Fans are beyond excited to see this fresh jodi together in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino and so far their chemistry in promotional events has managed to impress fans. Recently, makers dropped the fourth single from the film titled Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, helmed by Arijit Singh. The romantic track instantly became a chartbuster and is now trending on the internet. Sara and Aditya’s chemistry is also quite cute. But one particular scene reminded us and netizens of another adorable onscreen pair — Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan

Five years ago, Imtiaz Ali gave us one onscreen jodi who left such a lasting impact that even though they never worked together again, fans still adore them. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were a revelation in Love Aaj Kal (2020)! In one particular scene, Kartik drove a very drunk Sara home on his bike. But to make sure that she doesn’t fall, he held her with one arm while riding the bike with the other. This was romance at its peak! Interestingly, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara have a similar scene in Metro In Dino’s song Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, where Aditya holds Sara tight with one arm while riding the bike with the other.

A page on Instagram has made a compilation of both these scenes, which are equally hard-hitting. But because of Sara and Kartik’s romantic past, the scene in Love Aaj Kal has a soft corner in many hearts. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “I noticed it too.....this scene in love aaj kal 2 was a treat to watch🙌❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Kartik aryan hits different 🔥🙌.” Predicting Sara’s next co-star, another netizen claimed, “Next she will be behind Ranbir kapoor on bike😂.”

We are eagerly waiting to see Sara and Aditya together in Metro In Dino on July 4 when their film releases. But we are also hoping Sara and Kartik sign another project together soon!