Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Sara Ali Khan’s drunk scene with Aditya in Metro In Dino reminds us of Sara-Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Jun 24, 2025 06:43 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur look cute in Metro In Dino. But a scene from their upcoming film has reminded fans of Sara and Kartik Aaryan's Love Aaj Kal

For the first time ever, Sara Ali Khan is going to share the screen with Aditya Roy Kapur. Fans are beyond excited to see this fresh jodi together in Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino and so far their chemistry in promotional events has managed to impress fans. Recently, makers dropped the fourth single from the film titled Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, helmed by Arijit Singh. The romantic track instantly became a chartbuster and is now trending on the internet. Sara and Aditya’s chemistry is also quite cute. But one particular scene reminded us and netizens of another adorable onscreen pair — Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan
Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan

Five years ago, Imtiaz Ali gave us one onscreen jodi who left such a lasting impact that even though they never worked together again, fans still adore them. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were a revelation in Love Aaj Kal (2020)! In one particular scene, Kartik drove a very drunk Sara home on his bike. But to make sure that she doesn’t fall, he held her with one arm while riding the bike with the other. This was romance at its peak! Interestingly, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara have a similar scene in Metro In Dino’s song Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, where Aditya holds Sara tight with one arm while riding the bike with the other.

A page on Instagram has made a compilation of both these scenes, which are equally hard-hitting. But because of Sara and Kartik’s romantic past, the scene in Love Aaj Kal has a soft corner in many hearts. In the comment section below, one social media user shared, “I noticed it too.....this scene in love aaj kal 2 was a treat to watch🙌❤️,” whereas another wrote, “Kartik aryan hits different 🔥🙌.” Predicting Sara’s next co-star, another netizen claimed, “Next she will be behind Ranbir kapoor on bike😂.”

We are eagerly waiting to see Sara and Aditya together in Metro In Dino on July 4 when their film releases. But we are also hoping Sara and Kartik sign another project together soon!

News / HTCity / Cinema / Sara Ali Khan’s drunk scene with Aditya in Metro In Dino reminds us of Sara-Kartik Aaryan’s Love Aaj Kal; watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On