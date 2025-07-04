Sarzameen Trailer: Ibrahim as Kajol’s son locks horns with dad Prithviraj; fans say ‘star kid nahi, future star’

Earlier this week when the teaser of Sarzameen released, fans were left divided. While Kajol reminded netizens of her 2006 film Fanaa, the internet was delighted to see Malayalam heartthrob Prithviraj Sukumaran in a Hindi film again. But many judged Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan on the basis of his disappointing debut film Nadaaniyan, having barely any expectations from his second outing. Well, the trailer of Sarzameen has now been unveiled by makers, and Ibrahim has successfully shut down trolls once and for all with his impactful performance in the two minute long clip. Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen trailer

Directed by Boman Irani’s son Kayoze Irani and backed by Karan Johar, Sarzameen is all set to release on Jio Hotstar on July 25. While the teaser left a lot to imagination, with netizens wondering if Ibrahim Ali Khan is a terrorist, the trailer clarifies things a bit. According to the same, Ibrahim aka Harman is Kajol and army officer Prithviraj Sukumaran’s son. He has a troubled relationship with his father since childhood and things only get worse later on in life, leaving Kajol split up between the two. There is still a lot of mystery around his character — does he become a terrorist? Or has someone stolen Harman's identity? Well, despite having no dialogues in the trailer, Ibrahim has managed to leave audiences deeply impressed with his intense, natural and very convincing performance.

Lauding the newcomer, a social media user shared, “Itni natural acting iggy Impressed boss,” whereas another impressed fan stated, “Brooo Ibrahim ate this UP in #Sarzameen trailer. That screen presence?? Too good 🔥🔥🔥.” Another comment read, “Star kid nahi, future star lag raha hai 🔥,” whereas a fan gushed, “oh this looks solid even ibrahim is holding up good ahh prithviraj and kajol look 🦋✨🦋✨😫😫🦋🦋✨ I AM SOO SEATED #Kajol #Sarzameen.” Another internet user shared, “IAK ka look aur feel sab kuch next level.” Prithviraj, on the other hand, has won hearts with his onscreen aura. One fan shared, “Prithviraj is such a compelling actor, even watched the trailer on mute and he still had my full attention. Now I'm even more excited for Daayra with Meghna and Kareena,” whereas another comment read, “He really draws your attention.. Plus he is genuinely a good actor... Unpopular take - in salaar i found him much better than even prabhas.”

Well, excitement and expectations from Sarzameen have definitely gone up after the trailer release.