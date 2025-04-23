Shah Rukh Khan condemns Pahalgam terror attack: ‘Words fail to express the sadness and anger….’

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to express his sorrow and anger over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of at least 26 people and left 20 others injured. In a deeply emotional post on X (formerly known as Twitter), SRK called the incident an "inhumane act of violence" and offered prayers and condolences to the victims' families. Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam

“Words fail to express the sadness and anger at the treachery and inhumane act of violence that has occurred in Pahalgam. In times like these, one can only turn to God and say a prayer for the families that suffered and express my deepest condolences. May we as a Nation, stand united, strong and get justice against this heinous act,” he wrote.

The attack, which took place in the afternoon on Tuesday, targeted tourists in the picturesque Baisaran Valley—often referred to as “mini Switzerland” for its scenic beauty. According to reports, terrorists descended from the surrounding mountains and opened fire on civilians, many of whom were visiting the area with their families.

SRK's statement echoed the sentiments of several other Bollywood celebrities who have also condemned the attack. Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra were among those who took to social media to express their grief and outrage, and to demand justice for the victims.

The horrifying incident has sent shockwaves across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cut short his official visit to Saudi Arabia to return to India in the wake of the attack. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah labeled the attack as “much larger than anything we’ve seen directed at civilians in recent years,” underlining the gravity of the situation.