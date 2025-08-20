Shah Rukh Khan reveals 1st reaction when Aryan brought The Ba***ds of Bollywood to him: ‘Kahin yeh Mannat ka CCTV…’

The wait is finally over! Well, almost. Today, in a star-studded media event, Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan Khan will finally unveil the much-anticipated preview of the latter's Netflix show. Titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood, this web series will mark Aryan’s directorial debut. At the special event, which is currently underway in Mumbai, Aryan revealed that he has been working on the project for 4 years now. But before the star kid graced the stage, his superstar father SRK kickstarted the event in style. Shah Rukh began by addressing his shoulder injury and surgery. He won hearts with his witty one-liner referring to his National Award win for Jawan: “1-2 mahina lagega mujhe recover karne ke liye, lekin National Award uthaane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hai.” Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

In another interesting moment from the ongoing event, Shah Rukh Khan revealed his first reaction when his son Aryan Khan brought the show’s idea to him, stating that he wants to create something ‘raw and edgy’, with a whole lot of madness. SRK shared, “Mujhe laga kahin yeh Mannat ka CCTV toh nahi YouTube pe daal raha. But he was actually creating something fresh and unique, and I’l be honest, it took me a little while to reach, to really catch on and to catch the tone of the show. But once I did, I was completely drawn in and honestly, I’m really really happy about it. But not only about the show, the entire cast that has come together to tell this story, because it's the characters that breathe life in the story and create magic onscreen.”

Shah Rukh went on to add, “Hindi mein bolun toh bohot hi dhaasu acting ki hai sabne, bohot hi faadu performances hain sabki.” He then invited lead stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba on stage before welcoming the star of the evening, his director son Aryan Khan. Well, we wish Aryan all the best as he begins his journey in the industry!