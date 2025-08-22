Shah Rukh Khan reveals Bobby Deol complained about Aryan while shooting The Ba***ds of Bollywood: ‘Tu aja bhai yeh…’

After what seems like an incredibly long wait, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan finally presented the preview of his much-anticipated show, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Audiences were blown away by the impressive glimpse of his directorial debut, and many showered love on the raw, fresh and edgy concept. Apart from the trailer of his show, what won hearts was the preview event of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where the team and the makers not only spoke about the project but also about the director. For instance, did you know lead star Bobby Deol complained about director Aryan to his father SRK? Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol and Aryan Khan

At the preview event, lauding Aryan Khan, his passion and work ethic, Bobby Deol revealed how the star kid narrated the script to him for 7 long hours, even though the actor had already agreed to be a part of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Bobby went on to share, “I am extremely lucky to be a part of this project. Woh alag baat hai ki boht nichodha hamein (he overworked us a lot). He used to ask me, ‘One more take?’ and I used to say, ‘Haan beta, ek aur take (Why not? Let’s do it)’. I initially thought that he was going to go easy on us, but he made us work very hard.”

That’s when Shah Rukh chimed in and revealed an incident during the shoot of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, when Bobby called him to complain about Aryan. SRK remembered, “Ek baar isne raat ko call karke bola, ki tu aja bhai yeh boht kaam karwa raha hai, mujhe jaana hai ab’ (He called me during the night one time and told me, ‘Please come to the set, he is making us work too much. I need to go now’).”

Well, we can’t wait to witness all the hard work turn into magic! Also starring Lakshya, Sahher Bambba and Raghav Juyal, The Ba***ds of Bollywood will premiere on Netflix on September 18.