Shah Rukh Khan reveals juicy details about King in viral video: ‘He’s a very dark character, bohot ruthless hai’

On his 60th birthday on November 2, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans two big gifts. He unveiled the much-awaited teaser and first look of his next film King in the morning and celebrated his birthday with fans in a grand meet-and-greet in Mumbai in the evening. During this fun event, SRK opened up about movies, his family and his National Award victory for the film Jawan (2023). Much to our delight, Shah Rukh also divulged juicy details about his character in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, which is set to arrive in theatres next year.
In a viral video from the fan meet-and-greet, Shah Rukh Khan shared, “I just feel, film ke andar naa kuchh interesting agar hum nahi karenge, toh wohi shots ke andar hero aayega, do gaane gaayega, do fight karega, chala jaayega. Toh, King ka jo character hai, bohot hi interesting hai. Siddharth aur Sujoy ne bohot prem se likha hai. Aur usme bohot saari buraaiyaan hain. Khooni hai, logo ko maar deta hai aur poochta bhi nahi, ‘kitne the kabhi poocha nahi’. I think storytelling ke liye, aur isliye nahi ki youngsters ab filmein dekhte hain, I think bohot zaroori hai ki mere jaise hero log jo hain, woh alag alag roles play karein. Kuchh inspiring ho, kuchh aspiring ho, kuchh comic ho, kuchh romantic ho. So ab main koshish yahi kar raha hun yaar, ab main, ek do saal mein hi film hoti hai ek achhi badi waali, because I also know ki films banana abhi thoda aur mushkil ho gaya hai. Toh humein bohot dhyaan se banana chahiye, ki aapko let down naa karein.”
Shah Rukh further shared, “So, not to say it's a villain or not... Yes, he's a very dark character. A very grey character. Aur mujhe lagta hai bohot interesting hoga. Bohot ruthless hai. Toh yeh jitni bhi linein hain iske andar, I think more or less yeh uss character ko darshati hai, batati hai. So yes I hope aap logo ko bohot pasand aaye. Iska matlab yeh nahi ki jo yeh karta hai woh aap bhi karo.” He went on to add, “So it's not ki main villain bhi play kar raha hun, ya sirf negative. Yeh role bada accha hai, aur bohot interesting hai. Toh film I think, Sid ne jaise ki hai, bohot interesting aur bade scale pe hai. So I hope you enjoy, just the character.”
King also stars SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, fellow National Award winner Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.