Shah Rukh Khan reveals juicy details about King in viral video: ‘He’s a very dark character, bohot ruthless hai’

On his 60th birthday on November 2, Bollywood’s Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan gave his fans two big gifts. He unveiled the much-awaited teaser and first look of his next film King in the morning and celebrated his birthday with fans in a grand meet-and-greet in Mumbai in the evening. During this fun event, SRK opened up about movies, his family and his National Award victory for the film Jawan (2023). Much to our delight, Shah Rukh also divulged juicy details about his character in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller King, which is set to arrive in theatres next year.

Shah Rukh Khan in King