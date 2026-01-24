Shah Rukh Khan’s King finally gets a release date! New teaser reveals details; take a look

The announcement sets up what could be one of the biggest box-office events of the festive season. It follows the release of the film’s first teaser, which came out last year, on Shah Rukh’s birthday (November 2). The newly released teaser offers fans a more in-depth look at the actor's much-awaited mob-boss avatar.

Shah Rukh Khan’s next big-screen venture, King , is gearing up for a grand 2026 release. The superstar’s latest collaboration with director Siddharth Anand promises to be another large-scale action spectacle, and the makers have now officially revealed the release date: December 24, 2026.

In this teaser, Shah Rukh is seen standing atop a mountain, his hair streaked silver, exuding an air of menace. The video then cuts to high-octane action sequences.

SRK's avatar in King The previous trailer was similar, with the actor in a bloodied look and holding a King of Hearts card. Delivering a chilling monologue, he says: “Kitne khoon kiye ye yaad nahi. Ache log they ya bure kabhi pucha nahi. Bas unki aankhon me ehsas dekha, ye unki aakhri saans hai. Aur main uski wajah. Hazaar jurm, 100 deshon me badnam, duniya ne diya, sirf ek hi naam. Darr nahi deh shat hoon.”

(“I don’t remember how many I’ve killed. Were they good or bad? I never asked. I only saw the emotions in their eyes, that this is their last breath, and I am the reason for it. A thousand crimes, notorious in a hundred countries, the world gave only one name. I am not fear, I am chaos.”)