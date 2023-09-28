Shahid Kapoor’s buzz cut leads to speculations of Haider 2; sources share it isn’t happening

Shahid Kapoor recently shared pictures of himself sporting a buzz cut, which reminded people of his look in critically acclaimed film Haider (2014). Fans on social media went on to speculate the possibility of a sequel in the making or if he is reprising the same character for another spin-off. Comments such as ‘Haider is back...?’, ‘Damn. That Haider look is back again’ caught attention further adding to the rumours. Shahid Kapoor is not shooting for Haider 2

However, our sources have confirmed nothing of that sort is happening. “Had Shahid’s buzz cut been for Haider’s sequel, he would be shooting by now. But that’s not possible because Vishal Bhardwaj is going out of the country for a month for personal reasons, and there is no shoot happening at the moment,” informs the source.

An insider further tells us why a Haider sequel is the most unlikely thing to happen, as there are certain projects that just cannot be touched. “Maqbool is done, so is Omkara and Haider, too. In fact, there are no discussions about a sequel, because Haider was a modern-day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragedy Hamlet and you cannot have a part 2 of it. It had a definite ending,” say the insider, adding, “Vishal is not going to make an extrapolation from the Shakespeare's play and even if he decides to do that someday, there is a lot that needs to be done. It would be something interesting to do but is a long process.”

While Kapoor’s viral look may not be for Haider 2, we have learnt from another industry source that it’s for an upcoming thriller that will soon go on the floors. “Shahid has signed a Siddharth Roy Kapur film titled Koi Shaq , which will be directed by Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews. The movie is likely to begin shooting in October and preparations have already begun. Shahid plays a brash police officer in the movie who is assigned a high profile case that leads to several revelations, and hence got a buzz cut to meet the character requirements,” shares the source close to the development of the film.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON