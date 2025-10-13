Shalini Pandey on Deepika Padukone’s ‘commitment’ being questioned: She should get whatever she wants

After making a mark in the Hindi film industry, Shalini Pandey returned to South cinema this Dussehra with Dhanush co-starrer Idly Kadai. The actor has worked with some of the biggest names down South and also in Hindi. Ask her if even after having progressed so much, does she feel that the feathers of bigwigs get ruffled when a woman makes her demands in this industry, and she agrees. Shalini Pandey and Deepika Padukone (Photos: Instagram)

The actor says, “It’s a journey that has to be. Abhi hum bahut dur hain usse for things like equal pay. I am so glad that women in power, like (actor) Shabana Azmi have been fighting, talking and open about their wants, needs and rights as women. And these women have helped women like me and my generation, and so, now it’s my duty too to put my needs out, to say what I want and ask for things that I do deserve. Of course, it’s not that you will get it every time, but I will still keep fighting for it so that I do set a precedent for women.”

Recently, Deepika Padukone was ousted from two South projects, where her ‘commitment’ was questioned. With Shalini Pandey having treaded the South power dynamics, she gives her two cents on the issue. “I don’t know what went on those projects, but I love Deepika Padukone, she is someone I have seen through my school and college, and I have followed her journey. She is an incredible actor and she is also this woman who has always spoken about what she wanted to even when it comes to mental health. Kudos to her because she set that precedent for all of us to be okay in speaking about mental health. She is incredible, so she should get whatever she wants.”

Talking about her own return to the South cinema, Shalini says, “I got to do a Tamil film after a really long time and I missed the people there because they give so much love. Also, main itne time baad wo language bol rahi thi. After Arjun Reddy (2017), I have never stopped getting love for the South audience. It was also exciting collaborating with Dhanush sir, and he was acting in Idly Kadai and directing it. It was such a learning experience.”