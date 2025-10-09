Is Pradeep Ranganathan trying to ape Dhanush's acting? Dude actor responds

Since Pradeep Ranganathan debuted as a lead actor in 2022 with Love Today, which he also directed, he has often been compared to a young Dhanush. While promoting his upcoming film, Dude, with debutant director Keerthiswaran in Hyderabad, Pradeep was asked about these comparisons and if he was trying to imitate Dhanush. Here’s how he replied. (Also Read: Dude trailer: Pradeep Ranganathan falls hard for Mamitha Baiju in tricky love story; internet likes the ‘semma cut’) Since his acting debut with Love Today in 2022, Pradeep Ranganathan has often been compared to a young Dhanush.

Pradeep Ranganathan on comparisons with Dhanush

Pradeep was asked during the press meet if he was trying to imitate Dhanush. The actor-filmmaker smiled at this and chalked down the similarity only to their lanky body type and face cut, saying, “The thing is that it is not a very conscious effort to do like that or something. Maybe because of the body resemblance, because I’m thin and all, it might resemble like that or due to the face cut or something. But I don’t believe in it.”

This is not the first time Pradeep has had to address this chatter because during the promotions of Dragon in February this year, he was asked a similar question, and he replied, “I have been hearing this. I am not trying to imitate or something. Maybe because of my physique or face cut, it can be. But that’s it. I don’t know if it’s a plus or minus. When I see the mirror, I just see myself.” Director of the film, Ashwath Marimuthu, also came to his defence and said, “Pradeep Ranganathan is Pradeep Ranganathan. I don’t see the actor you’re telling.”

About Pradeep Ranganathan

Impressed by the short films he was making, Ravi Mohan and Vels International gave Pradeep his first directorial opportunity in 2019 with Comali. He also played a cameo in the film. In 2022, he directed and starred in Love Today, which catapulted him into a household name. This year, he starred in Dragon. Dude, which also stars Mamitha Baiju, will be released in theatres on 17 October for Diwali. He will also soon be seen in Vignesh Shivan’s Love Insurance Kompany with Krithi Shetty.