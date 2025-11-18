Shiv Thakare fire mishap: Fire alarm or sprinklers nothing was working, says source

In a shocking turn of events, returning to Mumbai has turned tragic and hazardous for Shiv Thakare, as a fire broke out at reality show star's Goregaon residence. Shiv Thakare

On Tuesday, a video showing the blaze, which also captures the fire brigade inspecting the scene and taking necessary safety measures, went viral.

A source close to Shiv reveals that, fortunately, the actor is safe. “There was a short-circuit at his place. Shiv stays on the 12th floor; luckily he was in the bedroom while the incident occurred in the drawing-room,” the source says, adding: "It's the building authorities fault completely.l

When asked if there was any help or assistance provided by the building authorities or management and the source confirms, they have 'already made multiple complaints and that no one does anything'.

“The building which (Kolte Patil Verve, Goregaon) Shiv has been staying in, has been facing electrical issues for quite some time now. Shiv on multiple occasions brought this issue forward to the building management. But they are not ready to help. Today also, when the fire broke out, nothing was functioning properly - from the water sprinkler to the fire alarm. The only good thing is that Shiv wasn’t in the area that caught fire,” shares the source, adding: “He is not harmed but indeed shaken up."