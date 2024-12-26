‘Shraddha ne pitwaya’: Varun Dhawan reveals Shraddha Kapoor got him beaten up after he rejected her proposal; watch

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most adored and popular actors of our country. Amongst millions of fans, there are also several people who have a major crush on her, thanks to the actor’s ethereal beauty, relatability and bubbly personality. Today, no man in India would have the strength to say no to Shraddha if she decided to propose to him. But did you know that Shraddha was once turned down by Varun Dhawan? That’s right. During the promotions of her horror comedy Stree 2, Shraddha revealed that she had taken Varun to a mountain and confessed her love to him in a very unique way. But he rejected the proposal. Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2

During the promotional spree of his recently released film Baby John, Varun Dhawan has now shared his side of the proposal story. In a chat with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, when asked how he could break Shraddha Kapoor’s heart, the actor revealed that they were just 8 years old when this happened. Varun recalled that two years later he was invited to Shraddha’s 10th birthday party, where she was dressed in a ‘frock’. The other guests included 3-4 boys, who were madly in love with the birthday girl. They went up to Varun and asked why he didn’t like Shraddha back.

Varun clarified that he has no interest in girls and was only there to win the dance competition. Hearing this, the 3 boys told Varun that he has to like Shraddha. When he didn’t budge, Varun was beaten up. Remembering the incident, the Baby John star revealed, “They started fighting with me. Thoda pita, usne (Shraddha) pitwaya, kyunki main haan nahi bol raha tha.” Well, that is hilarious! Reacting to Varun and Shraddha’s childhood love story, one social media user gushed, “Hey that's cute😄,” whereas another comment read, “This is so funny.... at least something they did which is common with other normal kids of their age.”

Today, Varun is happily married to Natasha Dalal. In June this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Lara Dhawan into the world. Shraddha, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody. Well, all’s well that ends well!