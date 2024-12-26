Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Dec 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Shraddha ne pitwaya’: Varun Dhawan reveals Shraddha Kapoor got him beaten up after he rejected her proposal; watch

ByMahima Pandey
Dec 26, 2024 03:45 PM IST

Varun Dhawan paid a hefty price after he turned down Shraddha Kapoor’s proposal. The story will leave you in splits!

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most adored and popular actors of our country. Amongst millions of fans, there are also several people who have a major crush on her, thanks to the actor’s ethereal beauty, relatability and bubbly personality. Today, no man in India would have the strength to say no to Shraddha if she decided to propose to him. But did you know that Shraddha was once turned down by Varun Dhawan? That’s right. During the promotions of her horror comedy Stree 2, Shraddha revealed that she had taken Varun to a mountain and confessed her love to him in a very unique way. But he rejected the proposal.

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2
Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2

During the promotional spree of his recently released film Baby John, Varun Dhawan has now shared his side of the proposal story. In a chat with YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, when asked how he could break Shraddha Kapoor’s heart, the actor revealed that they were just 8 years old when this happened. Varun recalled that two years later he was invited to Shraddha’s 10th birthday party, where she was dressed in a ‘frock’. The other guests included 3-4 boys, who were madly in love with the birthday girl. They went up to Varun and asked why he didn’t like Shraddha back.

Varun rejected Shraddha’s proposal 😂
byu/__ruledbysaturn inBollyBlindsNGossip

Varun clarified that he has no interest in girls and was only there to win the dance competition. Hearing this, the 3 boys told Varun that he has to like Shraddha. When he didn’t budge, Varun was beaten up. Remembering the incident, the Baby John star revealed, “They started fighting with me. Thoda pita, usne (Shraddha) pitwaya, kyunki main haan nahi bol raha tha.” Well, that is hilarious! Reacting to Varun and Shraddha’s childhood love story, one social media user gushed, “Hey that's cute😄,” whereas another comment read, “This is so funny.... at least something they did which is common with other normal kids of their age.”

Today, Varun is happily married to Natasha Dalal. In June this year, the couple welcomed their daughter Lara Dhawan into the world. Shraddha, on the other hand, is rumoured to be dating Rahul Mody. Well, all’s well that ends well!

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On