Shriya Pilgaonkar: There is so much hope and joy that Ganesh Chaturthi brings in

Shriya Pilgabelieves Mumbai has a different soul during the festivities which she loves: “It is a moment where the entire city comes together to celebrate everything that Ganpati stands for. It's a beautiful feeling to see the city come alive, and there's so much, uh, positive energy, there is so much hope, there is celebration, and there is so much joy that Ganesh Chaturthi brings in.”

Being a Maharashtrian, Ganesh Chaturthi holds a special place in Shriya Pilgaonkar ’s life, and this year, it’s even more special as it comes on the heels of two big releases for the actor — Mirzapur The Movie and Haiwaan . Excited about bringing in the festival, she says, “Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival of devotion to Lord Ganesha, but it's also a celebration of Maharashtra's culture, history, community and spirit.”

Daughter to actor-couple Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar, Shriya shares that the rituals for Ganesh Chaturthi at the Pilgaonkars have a long running tradition: start the day with an aarti at Siddhivinayak temple, then go to Sachin’s side of the family in Dadar, followed by a visit to Supriya’s side of the family. “Growing up, what was most exciting about Ganesh Chaturthi was that the entire family would come together. There would be amazing food and music. It was the only time perhaps, besides Diwali, where the whole family would come together. Our elders, my grandparents would share stories about their childhood days. So, it's such a beautiful moment where traditions are passed down.”

Now, things have changed as the new generation is taking the cultural legacy forward. “We've taken the lead to manage these celebrations, and that's also very beautiful. Something that I love is that we have a tradition where all of us cousins come together, and we make ukadiche modak. As a child, me and my cousins would go pandal hopping. And to date, I love visiting pandals with my friends because each pandal has their own unique energy and the way they decorate their pandals is as per theme. I find it very fascinating,” she says.