Social media users outrage as makers consider female Voldemort in Harry Potter reboot: ‘Put the whole thing in trash’

Social media is already buzzing—and not exactly in a positive way—over reports about the upcoming Harry Potter TV series potentially rewriting one of its most infamous characters. According to a Comicbook report, auditions for Lord Voldemort are reportedly open to actors of any gender. That means the Dark Lord could be portrayed by a woman, a creative choice that has set off intense online debate. Ralph Fiennes played the role of Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter films

Fans of the books have argued that such a move could ignore the character’s original identity as Tom Marvolo Riddle. Many feel that this is less about storytelling and more about ticking a diversity box, sparking widespread criticism across platforms. Yet, even with that context, the backlash is relentless, showing just how fiercely protective the fanbase remains over the original canon.

The uproar echoes a previous wave of criticism when actor Paapa Essiedu was cast as Professor Severus Snape, a role originally immortalized by Alan Rickman on the big screen. Many viewers struggled with the idea of a Black actor taking on a character who had long been imagined in a very specific way, highlighting the tension between faithful adaptations and modern inclusivity efforts. Social media conversations also pointed out the irony that the new adaptation could potentially cast Harry Potter in a narrative where he openly dislikes the only Black member of Hogwarts’ staff—a dynamic some fans see as a difficult narrative choice to navigate.

While casting Voldemort with gender flexibility is intended to inject fresh perspective, it illustrates a recurring challenge for franchises with fiercely devoted audiences: how to modernize without alienating the original fanbase.