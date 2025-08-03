Son of Sardaar 2 X Reviews: Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur get mixed reactions, from paisa vasool to worse than Housefull 5

Last Friday was a pretty eventful one with so many exciting Bollywood releases lined up for movie-buffs. While Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5 arrived on OTT after its theatrical run, Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 released on the silver screen. Starring Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa and Deepak Dobriyal, Son of Sardaar 2 is a standalone sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. Did the sequel manage to tickle audiences’ funny bone like the original had? Well, the verdict is here and the internet is divided. Mrunal Thakur and Ajay Devgn in Son of Sardaar 2

Some fans were blown away by the ‘clean comedy’ that Ajay Devgn’s film presented, with many calling Son of Sardaar 2 a ‘paisa vasool’ watch. One such netizen tweeted, “Mind Blowing movie 🔥🔥💓💓 Full of Roller coaster, Entertaing start to end what a comeback of @ajaydevgn in Comedy Genre. Its absolute Banger 🎊🎊@ravikishann man he is on another level 🔥🔥Galat Negativity log faila rahe h, ye Paisa Wasool h 4/5*😃 #SonOfSardaar2 #AjayDevgn,” whereas another review read, “Just came out of watching #SonOfSardaar2 and I’m still smiling! 😄 What a fun-filled, clean, family entertainer. @ajaydevgn and @mrunal0801 have amazing chemistry, they light up the screen together! 🔥❤️ @RaviKishan and @Deepak Sir have done a good job. Overall the movie is good.”

But there were also quite a lot of netizens who compared Son of Sardaar 2 to Housefull 5, calling the Ajay-starrer worse. For instance, a tweet read, “#SonOfSardaar2 Review: PAKISTAN ZINDAABAAD! RATING - ⭐⭐ 2/5* Respect for #Housefull5🫡 At least, it wasn't Pro-Pakistani. #SOS2 misfires big time despite some hilarious segment and cheerful parodies. One of the weakest and out of the context sequels in Bollywood. #AjayDevgn.”

Another post stated, “#SonOfSardaar2 Literally a colossal flop. Not one good scene. All the jokes and comedy are pure gags and vulgar. Worse than #Housefull5 0 story and screenplay is 🗑️. #AjayDevgn is horrible and expressionless. #MrunalThakur is just eye candy. Songs are bad too. TRASH! 0.5/5.”

After reading these lukewarm reviews of Son of Sardaar 2, are you planning to watch the comedy this week?