Sonam Kapoor shares unseen moments with Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others from her Godh Bharai: ‘I felt so…’

Bollywood actor and fashion icon Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is expecting her second child with husband Anand Ahuja. Ahead of welcoming their second baby after son Vayu, the couple were joined by their family and loved ones at their Mumbai home for Sonam’s Godh Bharai ceremony this week. The soon-to-be mum has now given fans a glimpse of the same on social media in the form of a video featuring unseen moments from the ceremony with her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and friends Kareena Kapoor Khan, Masaba and Bhumi Satish Pednekkar.

The video shared by Sonam Kapoor is wholesome, as her loved ones shower the mother-to-be with blessings on her special day. Along with the clip, the actor wrote a caption explaining the ceremony. Sonam shared, “Seemantonnayan the third of the sixteen sacred sanskars in Sanatan Dharma. Often called the “hair-parting ritual,” it honours the mother and the life she carries. Known as Godh Bharai, Shrimant, Dohale Jevan, Shaad, Seemantham, Valaikappu, Seemantha, Pulikkudi and Sadhabhakshan across different parts of India — the names may change, but the blessing remains the same: love, protection and celebration of new life.”

Expressing gratitude, she went on to add, “This ancient ritual felt even more meaningful because all my best friends in the world showed up for me. My whole family did too. I felt so held. And to my mum, my mother-in-law, and my sister — thank you for organising everything and making me feel so deeply loved, cherished and celebrated. I will never forget this. 🤍✨ A lap full of blessings. A heart overflowing with gratitude.”

For the occasion, soon-to-be father Anand opted for a white kurta pajama with gold accents. But the show-stealer was of course Bollywood’s favourite style icon Sonam, who flaunted her baby bump in a hand-printed pisstachio green ethnic ensemble, looking elegant as ever. We wish the parents all the love!