Sushmita Sen on Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback, being offered a Pakistani film: ‘There is no sarhad for…’

Earlier this month, Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan gave fans across the nation a reason to celebrate when he announced his next film, Abir Gulaal. Also starring actor Vaani Kapoor, this project marks Fawad’s much-awaited Bollywood comeback after 9 years. Netizens were delighted with the news, but it became a topic of debate for some due to the ban imposed on Pakistani artists in 2016 by Indian film associations. Soon, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, IIFTD's Ashoke Pandit and FWICE's BN Tiwari expressed their disappointment and opposed the film’s release. At a recent event, Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen shared her thoughts on the topic. Sushmita Sen opens up about Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback

After attending a recent fashion show held in Mumbai with her good friend and ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen was asked about Pakistani actors, including Fawad Khan, making their Bollywood comeback. In a chat with Instant Bollywood, Sushmita replied, “Dekhiye, mujhe itna sab nahi pata. Mujhe sirf yeh pata hai ki hunar aur creativity mein koi boundaries nahi hoti hain. Honi bhi nahi chahiye. Kyunki yahi ek cheez hai. Ek sports hai, aur ek humari creative field hai jahan par our creativity is born from freedom. So I wish that for everyone. There is no sarhad for that.”

When asked what Sushmita would do if she got a chance to work in a Pakistani film, the actor replied, “I will always do a good film. Doesn't matter where it comes from.” Yet again, Sushmita’s words won the internet. Pretty soon, the comment section of these viral videos were flooded with love from fans. For instance, one social media user pointed out, “How gracefully she answer every question ❤️🙌,” whereas a fan from Pakistan commented, “Sushmita is a gem, a real queen. Respect and appreciation from Pakistan 🇵🇰❤️🙌.” Another internet user agreed with the actor and opined, “Grace..........actually it's not just limited to sports and entertainment...it's about HUMANITY,” whereas a netizen gushed, “Reason for the most favorite miss universe till date❤️🙌.”

Fawad and Vaani’s Abir Gulaal is all set to arrive in theatres on May 9. Are you looking forward to its release?