Swiggy delivery boy steals tickets for India vs England match, gets called out by actor Swastika Mukherjee; ‘lost hope’

In what can be termed as a ridiculously unfortunate event, Pataal Lok actor Swastika Mukherjee recently took to Instagram for a problem that many netizens and delivery app users can relate to. According to the actor, a Swiggy delivery agent stole two tickets for the highly anticipated India vs England cricket match at Eden Gardens just hours before the match on Wednesday. In an Instagram post, Mukherjee shared the distressing details: “Two tickets for today’s India vs England match at Eden Gardens was stolen by a @swiggyindia genie executive yesterday.” She tagged Swiggy, urging followers to be cautious, titling her caption with, “THIS HAS HAPPENED TO US TODAY, IT CAN HAPPEN TO YOU TOMORROW! SHARE THIS FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY.” Swastika Mukherjee calls out Swiggy

The actor explained that the tickets were supposed to be delivered from New Town Action Area 2 to New Town Action Area 1, with the order placed at 6:30 PM on Tuesday. However, things took a turn when the delivery agent blocked her contact mid-route and stopped responding to any calls. Despite marking the order as delivered at 5:37 AM, the tickets never reached their destination.

In her post, Mukherjee expressed frustration, revealing that the tickets were for her partner's father who is a passionate cricket fan had travelled all the way from Kanpur to witness the live match at Eden Gardens. “The tickets are gone and I’ve lost all hopes to get them back. Because the Police couldn’t help in this case either. But what I’m irritated with is how is Swiggy sitting with tight lips when they have all the details of the thief?” she said disappointed by the lack of action. She concluded the post by saying, “Please help share this so that nobody else has to face this harassment and people like Shubham do not get away with a crime like this.”

This incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many users sharing their own negative experiences with Swiggy Genie. One user commented, “It's a very common practice with Swiggy Genie. They have done it multiple times with expensive gifts being stolen along with important items, especially prevalent during festive times!” Another echoed the sentiment, recalling a similar incident where food was stolen saying, “Swiggy Genie is like this only. Once I was sending food to one of my clients through my cloud kitchen and it was not delivered and stolen by them. Reported it to Swiggy….but no action taken by them.” Many others voiced their frustration with delivery problems, particularly around incorrect information or unresponsive agents. A third user said, “Even I have faced such issues related to food. Imagine the number of the delivery boy given was wrong. And Swiggy happily allowed it. Even when I complained they didn't take steps against the guy. Shame.”

This case raises concerns about the reliability and accountability of third-party delivery services in India, prompting users to caution others about potential risks when using these platforms.