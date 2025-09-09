'Outsiders have no loyalty to Bollywood': Tanishaa Mukerji's nepotism stance is sure to ruffle feathers

Tanishaa Mukerji is out of the woodworks and making quite the waves! Tanishaa Mukerji weighs in on the nepotism debate(Photo: Instagram/tanishaamukerji)

The actor recent appeared for a podcast chat with Pinkvilla and one thing that came through very clearly, was Tanishaa's undying love for Bollywood, both as the centre point of Indian culture and as a fraternity, one that she calls her own very proudly. Questioning the very rampant trend of Bollywood bashing, Tanishaa affirmed, "I'm a Bollywood baby. I love my industry, I love my film industry, I love the people coming into my film fraternity, I love the people who are born in this fraternity, I love my nepo babies, if you want to call them that, I love them, and I want to know why we are being bashed".

When asked if it's actually tougher to be an insider, Tanishaa pointed out that when one comes from a film family, they tend to think of the film fraternity first. "You're not somebody who's here to take from the film industry. Yes, you want to be an actor, you want to be a director, you want to be a producer in this film industry, but you will always think about giving to the film industry. It is about growing the industry", she said.

Now for the cincher, Tanishaa went on to add, "And somewhere I feel people who come from outside (smiles), they come with no loyalty to our film industry. They come to take. Maybe if they come second generation, and then they have children and their children want to be a part of the film industry then they'll think of giving back, about making for the industry". Quite the statement to make, especially given the anti-nepo temperament of the audience off late, she even went on to cite examples of director Rohit Shetty and her brother-in-law, actor Ajay Devgn, to cement her point.

Do you agree with Tanishaa's reading of outsiders?