Engaged, married, ready to mingle: The relationship status of every The Summer I turned Pretty's heartthrob

Monday blues seem slightly more bearable given that we are bombarded with a new chapter of Isabel Conklin's bad decisions and an ample gaze at the Fisher boys — whichever team you're on, come every Wednesday. Now to snap you back to reality, here's the real-life relationship status of the main fleet. The Summer I Turned Pretty cast's real life relationship-status

Lola Tung aka Belly

Lola Tung's Belly may be in the pulsating ebb and flow of a love triangle with the Fisher brothers, but in real life the up and coming style-forward siren appears to be single as a pringle.

Christopher Briney aka Conrad

This one's going to hurt the most to read but Connie baby is as committed as it gets IRL. Christopher Briney, or as he likes to introduce himself, Chris has been in a long-term relationship with Isabel Machado since June 2021. The duo met during their time at Pace University and were friends for a while before exploring their relationship romantically.

Gavin Casalegno aka Jeremiah

We may not like Jere bear — or feel very natural calling him that given that he cares more about the tartness of the raspberries being highlighted as opposed to his broke fiancé's budget — but in real life, Gavin Casalegno is a married man! He tied the knot with Cheyanne King back in November 2024.

Sean Kaufman aka Steven

While Sean Kaufman, who plays Belly's brother Steven may be single on the face of it, he is rumoured to be in a hush-hush relationship with Minnie Mills, who played Shayla in a brief but impactful presence through season 1 of The Summer I Turned Pretty. But on the record, Sean is as single as his on-screen sister Belly.

Rain Spencer aka Taylor

Steven and Taylor may feel like endgame on the show but knowing that Rain Spencer, who plays her, is single in real life, will definitely get shippers going through a fresh set of Staylor edits.

Which of these are you most heartbroken over?