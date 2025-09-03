We asked AI for a desi The Summer I Turned Pretty cast and the responses did not disappoint!

We may just be 3 episodes away from having to kiss The Summer I Turned Pretty universe a sobbing goodbye, but there's no denying how Jenny Han's masterstroke slow burn, coming-of-age romance has viewers the world over gasping for air. So in honour of it being Wednesday, and hence coronation day for episode 9 to gape our hearts a little further, we asked AI to Bollywood-ify the main cast of TSITP, keeping in mind their pairings, genes and overall vibe. AI draws up the perfect Bollywood cast for an Indian adaptation of The Summer I Turned Pretty

And boy did it come through!

Belly Conklin

Who: Sara Tendulkar

Why: While we haven't seen Sara Tendulkar act yet, there's no denying her face captures a certain innocence, one of the core character traits of the very complicated but still do-gooder Belly.

Sara Tendulkar as Belly

Conrad Fisher

Who: Vedang Rain

Why: Vedang is yet to play an out-and-out lover boy, but his stint in Jigra (despite its wildly different context) is a great diving point to portray the eternal yearn which Conrad Fisher has single-handedly brought back in vogue. He definitely gives sad lover boy and we're here for it.

Vedang Raina as Conrad

Jeremiah Fisher

Who: Ishaan Khatter

Why: You look at Jeremiah and you 100% believe that he's here for a good time, not a long time. But every once in a while, he'll do or say something which will pierce your heart like a pike on fire (please refer to season 3, episode 8). Ishaan, we believe, is a perfect snapshot of YOLO and falling hard in love.

Ishaan Khatter as Jeremiah

Steven Conklin

Who: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Why: Steven is sure, fun, funny, sarcastic, mostly uncomplicated, and quite honestly, sometimes the only one who seems to be talking sense. Siddhant is a good, GOOD fit.

Siddhant Chaturvedi as Steven

Taylor Jewel

Who: Ananya Panday

Why: Smart, savvy and spunky with a heart of gold, Taylor couldn't have a better Bollywood counterpart than, Ananya Panday. It's a little and a lot like her Ahana Singh from Kho Gaye Hum Kahan (2023).

Ananya Panday as Taylor

Laurel Park

Who: Konkona Sen Sharma

Why: Always the biggest brain in the room, equal parts stubborn but melting like butter when it comes to her family — it'd basically be illegal to have anyone but Konkona Sen Sharma play Laurel Park.

Konkona Sen Sharma as Laurel

Susannah Fisher

Who: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Why: Life of the party even after she's long gone, Bebo literally just needs to walk into the frame and play herself to capture Susannah's essence. And we're pretty sure, 'it's what Susannah would have wanted' (IYKYK).

Kareena Kapoor Khan as Susannah

Would you like to see this come to life?