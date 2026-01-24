Tiesto gets Mumbai in a trance and has them grooving to his beats

Before Tiesto took to the stage, Indian DJ and host Nikhil Chinapa opened for him and got the crowd in a groovy zone. He kept the energy high and made the environment electric for Tiesto's arrival next. Before coming on to the stage, the Dutch DJ had a small meet-and-greet with some of his fans where he told us about his fondness for India. “I love the energy of the Indian crowd,” he said, adding that he is also loving the Indian food that he is having with curries being his favourite.

Dutch DJ and record producer Tiesto returned to India after over a decade and he instantly cast a magical spell over the crowd in Mumbai as he performed at the Dome, SVP stadium on Friday night. He put the audience in a trance with his beats and there wasn't a single foot that wasn't tapping to his tunes.

As soon as Tiesto took the stage, the energy of the crowd was palpable as they were ready to be taken under the spell of his electronic beats. It wasn't just the music that was the highlight of the evening, as the stage lights did a fabulous job in creating a hypnotic aura. Different patterns and colours thumping to Tiesto's beats, made the whole venue light up with an infectious energy.

The Dutch DJ took over the console and had the audience grooving from get go. His setlist included some of his hits like Red Lights, White Flag, Tokyo Drift, Believe and Them. The Electronic Dance Music (EDM) maverick didn't let a second pass by where the crowd wasn't up on their feet, thumping the ground with full energy while being lost in a trance.

Tiesto's performance in Mumbai marked a start of his multi-city tour. Post Mumbai, he is also scheduled to have a show in Kolkata next. The artiste surely left the Mumbai crowd wanting more and is expected to spread the same magic in Kolkata up next.