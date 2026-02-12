Tu Yaa Main Early Reviews: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav’s natural chemistry shines in refreshing survival thriller

When the first look of Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s film Tu Yaa Main released, netizens were blown away. Their fresh chemistry and a crocodile twist left fans quite excited for this survival thriller. The trailer and songs further raised the excitement amongst audience members. Many eagerly waited for the film to arrive in theatres a day before Valentine’s Day, to witness Shanaya aka Miss Vanity and Adarsh as Aala Flowpara from Nalasopara fall in love and battle it out with a monster in an empty swimming pool. Ahead of the release, post a special screening, first reviews of Tu Yaa Main have now gone viral online.

Audiences' verdict in first reviews is clear: Tu Yaa Main is a refreshing survival thriller, featuring the mind-blowing Adarsh Gourav and the surprisingly good Shanaya Kapoor. One such Twitter review read, “#TuYaaMainReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #TuYaaMain builds steadily in the first half and explodes into a nail-biting second half. #ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav’s natural chemistry anchors the tension beautifully. Director Bijoy Nambiar’s sharp vision elevates the survival narrative as he blends intensity with emotional depth. Backed by Aanand L Rai and #VinodBhanushali, the film offers a truly unique survival experience. WORTH a WATCH ✅.”

Another impressed social media user stated, “#TuYaaMain is a refreshing, youth-driven survival thriller that stands out for its bold concept and engaging execution. From the very beginning, the film pulls you into its world and maintains a steady grip on tension till the final act. The chemistry between #ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav feels natural and unforced, which works strongly in the film’s favor. Adarsh Gourav once again proves why he is one of the most reliable performers of the current generation, delivering an intense and layered performance. Shanaya Kapoor surprises with her confidence and screen presence, making her role feel organic and impactful. Overall, Tu Yaa Main delivers a unique cinematic experience with strong performances, gripping storytelling, and a powerful second half. It connects strongly with today’s youth and offers something fresh in the survival-thriller space.”

After reading these early reviews, are you planning to watch Tu Yaa Main on Valentine’s Day?