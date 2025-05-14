Urvashi Rautela’s mosaic-like gown and parrot clutch at Cannes 2025 leave netizens divided: ‘Shalini Passi bhi to…’

After witnessing Bollywood celebs rule the red carpet of the 2025 Met Gala, fans buckled up to see who turns up as the most fashionable at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The first Indian to take the internet by storm with her red carpet look is actor Urvashi Rautela. The Daaku Maharaaj star has been a constant at the film festival over the years, making heads turn with each designer gown and OTT look that she donned. Remember the time she flaunted a daring blue lipstick at the 2023 Cannes, and her much-talked about crocodile necklace? Well, this time Urvashi shared the spotlight with a parrot. Urvashi Rautela at Cannes 2025

No, not an actual parrot! For her first appearance at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela opted for a custom Michael Cinco gown inspired by the intricate mosaic art of Mexico. She completed the look with a bejwelled headdress, heavy eye-makeup matching to her vibrant gown and a nude-pink lip. But the show-stealer element was the Judith Leiber crystal parrot clutch in her hand, which is estimated at around ₹4,68,064. According to reports, her gown is priced at a whopping $4.84 million, roughly ₹40.41 crore, which allegedly surpasses the cost of Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala outfit.

Well, netizens were left divided on witnessing Urvashi in all her glory. Some showered her with love, slamming netizens for trolling her. For instance, one internet user stated, “Honestly, it’s a very beautiful look! Very avant-garde and camp! I like it! Shalini Passi bhi to aise clutches and crown pehenke ghumti rhti hai sadak pe! Usko kyu nahi troll karte ho tum log? Kyunki uske paas power hai, paisa hai, contacts hai, iss liye?,” whereas another wrote, “It’s giving fun and campy.. Urvashi is always giving “go big or go home” vibes, love it.” Another comment read, “I think this is a great look ... very camp, bold and colourful! And to the comments saying she looks like a drag queen, why is that a bad thing? Drag queens look fabulous! Borderline homophobic.”

However, some resorted to bashing the outfit and Urvashi. One comment read, “First woman in the world to blind everyone with the hideous color and glitter,” whereas another netizen wrote, “Tacky af......what is she a clown 🤡?” Agreeing, a social media user shared, “She looks like a clown,” while a comment read, “I want her to meet Shalini Passi and then watch them talk about their incredible wildlife inspired Bag fetish and Delululism.”

We can’t wait to see Urvashi bedazzle the red carpet with her next look this week!