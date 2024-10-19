Vicky Jain reveals what wife Ankita Lokhande said about his acting debut and Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Fauji 2

After his stint in multiple reality shows with actor-wife Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain is set to venture into the professional field of his partner. The businessman is now turning actor with the show Fauji 2, and he is quite excited about it: “I'm fortunate enough to be acting. I have a little experience now facing the camera. So, that was not difficult, but I must say that acting is a serious business. I am lucky that Ankita is there. She really helps me out and makes me understand. This is the first time she's not around, and I had that fear in my mind. But then she told me that it’s my time to just go and have fun.” Vicky Jain on Ankita Lokhande, Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Fauji 2

Crediting his wife for her full support, Vicky says, “Ankita has been like my rock. I would not be here if she would not have been there in my life. She gives me that confidence that ‘yes you can do it and I'm going to be there’. When somebody is there constantly with you, who can just tell you these things at the right time, it really helps. When sometimes you don't know what you can do, it's important to have somebody there who can just tell you and makes it easy for you and Ankita has always been that.”

Fauji 2 takes Shah Rukh Khan’s acting debut project’s legacy ahead, and Vicky says, they already have the superstar’s approval: “He did know about it. Sandeep (Singh, producer) already had informed him. He was quite happy about it. There is a plan that we might go and visit him soon and take his blessing with the whole team.”

In the show, Vicky plays Gauahar Khan's husband and he is in awe of his co-star: “When I was studying in Pune in the 2000s, Gauahar was already one of the biggest models in India. I would manage passes of some good fashion shows to go and watch her. Gauahar Khan has always been such a big name. I was telling her that there was a time where I would buy passes to watch you, and today I got the opportunity to work with you.”

Ask him why the show chose to come on Doordarshan and not on any General entertainment channels (GEC) or OTT platform and he says, “The TRP of Doordarshan is much bigger than any other GEC because it is widely being seen in further remote areas, where cables and dishes are still not there. Secondly, Doordarshan has got new plans and they want to reinvent themselves. They are planning to come with their OTT channel as well.”