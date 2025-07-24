Viineet Kumar Siingh: Baarish mein Dilli ka nikhaar alag hi hota hai

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh loves the vibe of Delhi during monsoon. “Baarish mein Dilli ka nikhaar alag hi hota hai. Chaahe shehar ka koi bhi kona le lijiye, sab kuch saaf, khoobsurat aur hara-bhara lagne lagta hai,” says the actor, as he shoots for us in the Capital. Viineet Kumar Singh was recently in Delhi for work commitments

Food is inseparable when it comes to monsoon, says Viineet, who hails from Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) and lives in Mumbai: “Delhi aate hi log mujhe dishes suggest karne lagte hain. Mujhe pata hai ki Dilliwaalon ko chai ka bahut shauk hai, mujhe bhi hai. Dilli ki baarish ho aur chai, mathri aur pakore na ho, aisa ho hi nahin sakta. Yeh hi kuch baatein hain jo monsoon mein iss shehar ko special bana deti hain.”

He goes on to recall getting stuck in Delhi during the rains: “I was shooting Daas Dev (2018) with (director) Sudhir Mishra on the outskirts of Delhi and it started raining heavily. We wrapped up immediately, par itni ghanghor baarish hui thi ki hum sabki cars phas gayi.”

Viineet Kumar Siingh posed for us in an exclusive shoot.

Meanwhile, he goes on to share that the city holds a special place in his heart, thanks to the fond memories from his days as a national level basketball player. “My first mini national level championship was in Delhi. I’d come here and stayed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Even now, whenever I am in Delhi, I try to visit some special spots like India Gate and Purana Qila,” Viineet shares.

On the work front, Viineet has had a milestone year with acclaimed performances in Chhaava and Jaat. While his craft has long earned praise, 2025 has truly cemented his place in mainstream Hindi cinema. For the actor, the recognition feels spiritual.

“I have always been a hardworking person. I feel people have made me what I am today. People have been watching my work from the beginning but somehow a great project was not coming my way,” he reflects, adding, “Kehte hai ki prayers mein bahut taakat hai toh mujhe lagta hai ki kisi ki dua lag gayi hai mujhe. Jo bhi tarakki mil rahi hai, I dedicate it to people who love me.”

But he is quick to add that he doesn’t measure success in conventional terms. “I feel my life is a journey and there is no such thing as a destination. I want to go with the flow and not call anything a final destination. I’ve made that mistake before,” he says, and adds, “Now the effort is to do as much work as I can, reach as many people and tell good stories.”

Viineet is also set to embrace a new chapter in his personal life. He and his wife, Ruchiraa Singh, are expecting their first child. They will welcome the baby this monsoon: “We have already made so many changes in the house. Every corner of the house is being looked at and secured.”