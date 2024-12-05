Vikrant Massey’s ‘retirement’ announcement has a major twist involving co-star Shanaya Kapoor; netizens speculate

Actor Vikrant Massey recently stirred up a buzz among fans when he announced his intention to take a long break from acting, leading many to speculate that he was considering retirement. However, just a day after the initial frenzy, Vikrant clarified the misunderstanding, stating that he was not retiring from the industry but instead taking a temporary hiatus to focus on his personal life. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor

“I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home, and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post],” Vikrant shared, putting to rest the rumours surrounding his departure from acting. The actor who was last seen in The Sabarmati Report emphasised that he still has no intention of stepping away from the profession permanently but simply needs some time off to recharge.

Now, Vikrant has returned to work and is currently shooting his next project in Dehradun; starring alongside Shanaya Kapoor in the film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Some netizens have humorously linked his decision to take a break to his collaboration with Shanaya, with many commenting on the young actress’s alleged impact on his enthusiasm for acting.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan will star Massey and Shanaya

“Started acting with Shanaya and now wants a break from acting. You can’t make this up,” one Reddit user joked. Another remarked, “This is what happens when you start shooting for a film with Shanaya as your lead heroine… you lose all hope in your passion and the industry.” There were also other playful comments like, “Started shooting with Shanaya Kapoor and declared a long break from acting lmao. 😂 ☠️”

Netizens on Reddit

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which will be released in 2025, is expected to offer a fresh perspective on romance and ghosting. While the plot is still under wraps, the film is being directed by Santosh Singh and produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla. The script has been written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Though the netizens have had their share of fun, Vikrant is focused on his work and looks forward to the next steps in both his personal and professional life.