What’s in a name? From Miley Cyrus to Millie Bongiovi, Celebs who dropped their surnames

On August 31, the American singer dropped “Cyrus” from her social media handles and began presenting herself simply as Miley. The change came alongside the announcement of her 10th album, Bass Persuades, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. While Miley has not publicly explained the decision, her father Billy Ray Cyrus described it as a “natural progression.”

A name can carry a legacy, a family identity, and sometimes, baggage. From Miley Cyrus choosing to go simply by Miley to members of the Jolie-Pitt family stepping away from their famous surname, several celebrities have recently made changes to the names they want the world to know them by. Take a dekko

Ex-partners Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt formally moved to drop “Pitt” from her surname in June this year, filing a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court. She changed her name to Zahara Marley Jolie. As part of the legal process, notices of the name-change petition were published in a local newspaper over four consecutive weeks, with the notices appearing from June 16 into July 7.

Academy Award-winning actor Angelina Jolie and Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt began dating while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004. The duo who got married in August 2014, separated in September 2016 after 12 years together and two years of marriage.

The move came after Zahara had already been publicly using her mother’s surname for some time. In November 2023, during her induction into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.” She continued to use the name publicly, including at her Spelman graduation on May 17, 2026, where she was introduced as Zahara Marley