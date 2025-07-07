When Anushka Sharma spoke about losing Best Debut Award to Asin: ‘She's already an actress; debut toh mera…’

In 2008, many fresh faces began their acting journey in the Hindi film cinema. Two special names in the list were Anushka Sharma and Asin. While Anushka began her acting career opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Asin made her Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan with Ghajini. Both the actors won hearts with their performances and were nominated for the Best Debut Award. A year after their films released, Asin lifted the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut for her portrayal of Kalpana in Ghajini. A throwback interview of Anushka talking about losing to Asin has now resurfaced on social media. Anushka Sharma and Asin

In this viral clip, which is from an interview Anushka Sharma gave back in 2018, the actor shared, “I'm very upset they didn't give it to me. Because, I made my calculation you know, main calculate karke gayi thi ki dekho abhi Asin ne yeh film Tamil mein bhi kari hai, Telugu mein bhi kari hai aur Kannada mein bhi kari hai, maybe, that Ghajini film. She's done it in all languages. She's already an actress, for many years. Obviously usko nahi denge! Debut toh mera hua hai, main nayi hun, maine nayi film mein kaam kiya hai. I need the encouragement. So I was convinced I'm going to get it. But they gave it to her. I was very sad, I was very upset.”

Anushka went on to add that she clapped for Asin as she walked to receive her award. But later, a heartbroken Anushka ‘cried like a child’. Currently, both the actors are focusing on their family life. Asin was last seen in the 2015 film All Is Well. Anushka, on the other hand, was last seen in Qala (2022) in a cameo. Fans are now eagerly waiting for Anushka’s next film Chakda 'Xpress, where the actor will be seen as cricketer Jhulan Goswami. There is no update about its release yet.