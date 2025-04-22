When Ranbir Kapoor’s mum Neetu Kapoor spoke about his break-up with Deepika Padukone: ‘Maybe he was not himself…’

One of the most iconic onscreen jodis of Bollywood, who fell in love off camera and soon became the IT couple of Tinsel Town in 2007, were Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. However, after dating for two years, the lovebirds broke up, leaving fans scratching their heads wondering what went wrong. Today, RK is happily married to Alia Bhatt and is a proud father to their daughter Raha. Deepika, on the other hand, welcomed daughter Dua Padukone Singh into the world last year with husband Ranveer Singh. While the exes have moved on, the internet seems to be stuck in the past. We are talking about an old video of Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, commenting on his infamous break-up, which has resurfaced on social media. When Neetu Kapoor commented on Deepika-Ranbir's break-up

In 2012, almost three years after Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor parted ways for mysterious reasons, the latter appeared on talk show hostess Simi Garewal’s show. In the episode, RK’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor shared a video message talking about his break-up and the possible reasons behind it. Well, this clip has now resurfaced on social media and is going viral. In the video, Neetu shares, “He's just had one girlfriend and that's Deepika. I think maybe there was something missing in their relationship. There was something not there. And maybe he was not himself, and he needed to break off.”

Neetu went on to add, “Everybody has relationships, and they move on. If it was perfect, they wouldn't break up. If I felt that the girl was not nice, I would just say in my own way. But I will not say ‘don't get married’ or ‘don't have this girlfriend’. Then it's up to him, whatever he wants to do. But I will definitely voice my opinion. Definitely.” Meanwhile, Ranbir revealed that he’s still friends with his exes, without naming anyone.

Coming back to the present: on the film front, Ranbir will soon share the screen with his wife Alia and actor Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Deepika, on the other hand, is yet to announce her comeback project after delivering Dua.