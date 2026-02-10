Will Ranbir Kapoor take Dhoom legacy forward after Hrithik and Aamir as the villain of Dhoom 4? Here’s what we know

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor is one of the busiest bees in the Hindi film industry at the moment. He is currently wrapping up Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Part 1 , after which he will begin shooting for Animal Park and Ramayana: Part 2 . But since the last two years, the actor has also been trending online for the possibility of another exciting project. We are talking about Dhoom 4 , the fourth and much-awaited installment in YRF’s beloved heist series. Rumours suggested that Abhishek Bachchan, who played the role of A.C.P Jai Dixit in the first three parts, could be dropped from the upcoming film, and RK would take the legacy forward as the main antagonist after John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan. Well, there is now a major update about the Dhoom franchise.

According to a report shared by Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor’s casting is just an ‘idea’ at the moment, because the script of Dhoom 4 is not ready yet. A source was quoted saying, “Yash Raj doesn’t have a script for Dhoom 4. They have been brainstorming over it for thirteen years, ever since Dhoom 3 was released. Aditya Chopra has rejected over nine drafts of the script. He isn’t venturing into his banner’s most prestigious franchise until absolutely certain about the script… Not after War 2 and Mardaani 3.”

Talking about Ranbir’s priority at the moment, the source further stated, “Right now he’s focussing entirely on Sanjay Bhansali’s Love & War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. His last experience with Yash Raj, Shamshera, was a colossal disaster. He will only tread with utmost caution on that front.”

Earlier reports had also suggested that Vicky Kaushal might take over Abhishek Bachchan’s cop role in Dhoom 4, chasing Ranbir Kapoor during the heist. While that will only be confirmed when the script is ready, fans will get to witness Vicky and Ranbir together this year, along with Alia Bhatt, in Love & War.