‘Working on SRK’s King as if it were our first film’: Says Siddharth Anand, reveals what he learnt from Dhurandhar

After the phenomenal success of Pathaan (2023), which also marked Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated comeback to the silver screen, director Siddharth Anand and the actor have now reunited for King . The upcoming project, starring SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, is one of the most talked about releases of the year. Thanks to Pathaan , the bar is quite high and so are the expectations of the audience. But that does not put any added pressure on Siddharth. In a recent interview, the filmmaker shared that he is aware of the expectations.

In an interview with Variety India, Siddharth Anand shared that he knows the audience has high expectations, especially when the film stars a megastar like Shah Rukh Khan. But Siddharth believes that if he starts catering to the same, second-guessing what audiences will like, it will kill him as a filmmaker. Talking about King , the filmmaker shared, “We are working hard on King as if it were our first film. We need to pass the test again with the audience. We are working with that intention. We are aware of expectations, but we don't succumb to the pressure.”

Back in December, Siddharth had lauded Aditya Dhar and reviewed his film Dhurandhar as a ‘nasha’, which leaves you craving for more. When asked about his takeaway from the film, Siddharth replied, “What I learnt and took away from it is bravery as a filmmaker and, again, the fearlessness of not catering to anything that is the demand of the box office. And that the box office will follow. Just be fearless.”

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, Dhurandhar was the biggest blockbuster of 2025. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, to release on March 19. King, on the other hand, will arrive in cinema halls on December 24.