World Diabetes Day| Maheep Kapoor: I am not going to let diabetes control me

Maheep Kapoor made her diagnosis of type 1 diabetes public recently on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives. On World Diabetes Day, as we ask her about putting this part of her life out in public, she says, “It was liberating and empowering because I am not going to let the disease control me or my narrative. I'm going to control the disease. I spoke about it because I wanted the diabetic community out there to know that they're not alone.” Maheep Kapoor on her diabetes diagnosis

Recalling her initial diagnosis in 2022, Maheep shares it was something out of the blue: “It was extremely challenging for me. I didn't have a history of diabetes in my family and I was in the ICU. I did have a massive breakdown at home with my husband (actor Sanjay Kapoor) on the dining table. Unfortunately, my son (Jahaan Kapoor) was also there and I just burst out crying. But after that day, I said ‘f*** it’. I had to take control of this and I'm still with massive gratitude that I made it out on the other side. After that, I never looked back. It's been two-and-a-half years and I'm still grappling with the idea of the lifestyle change, constantly thinking of my food, constantly checking my blood sugar, jabbing myself with insulin. It's an everyday battle, but I'm stronger than it is.”

Talking about the changes she made in her way of being, Maheep says, “Weight training and exercise is vitally important for diabetics and I take it very seriously. Also, in terms of food, I'm realising that a few things put my blood sugar up immediately, like fruits. I love fruits and it's been my weakness. Now I've had to modify my way of eating. It's eating your proteins first and have fruits as a dessert. I have to constantly keep my sugar up so I can't have long gaps of not eating as my sugar level drops.”

Maheep also reveals how her family—husband Sanjay Kapoor, kids Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor—takes care of her after her diagnosis. “It's very sweet and organic. My kids constantly message me, even if I'm shooting, ‘Have you eaten mum? You better be controlling your sugar.’ Sanjay keeps an eye on my schedule and gently reminds me to pace myself and not overdo it. It’s those small gestures, those everyday moments of love and concern, that mean the most to me and truly make a difference,” she informs.

The biggest challenge for diabetics, as per Maheep, is that people don't know or don't understand the difference between type 1 and type 2 diabetes. “Type 2 is a lifestyle, it's more about control. Type 1 is basically an autoimmune disease where your body is just not producing insulin. I can be on vegetables constantly and be very strict with my diet, but my sugar can shoot up. It can be due to stress or when I'm not well. So, you have to be constantly monitoring your sugar. People always want to give suggestions that have this or that. But no, it doesn't work, and it won't work for me,” she ends.