World Television Day 2024: From Shah Rukh to Vidya Balan, Bollywood A-listers who started off as TV actors

As we celebrate World Television Day today, we are reminded of the significant role TV has played in the careers of many Bollywood superstars. While today’s entertainment landscape is dominated by streaming platforms, the small screen still holds a special place in the hearts of many. Interestingly, several Bollywood celebrities we adore made their first appearance on television before hitting the big screen. Here’s a look at some of the iconic names who catapulted to fame after their television debuts! Young SRK and Vidya Balan

You wouldn't guess it if you saw him now but the famed Baadshah of Bollywood made his debut on television in 1989 with a military drama called Fauji. Another interesting fact about the whole ordeal was that SRK was actually cast as a secondary character, but his charisma caught the eye of the audience and the director, pushing him to fill the lead role. The show markers the beginning of King's illustrious career which now has him ruling box offices with hits like Pathan (2023); even the re-launch of Veer Zara (2004) in theatres has fans tripping over themselves to catch a glimpse of young SRK on the big screen.

Most recently dominating headlines for the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Madhuri Dixit, did you know that OG Manjulika aka Vidya Balan actually made her debut on a popular sitcom? Titled Hum Paanch, the light-hearted comedy starred Vidya as one of the naughty daughters wreaking havoc on their father's life — laying the foundation for her successful Bollywood journey, which began with the critically acclaimed Parineeta in 2005.

The late legend Irrfan Khan who was most popularly celebrated for his extraordinary roles in films like Life of Pi (2012) and The Lunchbox (2013) actually primarily gained a foothold in the industry through theatre and television. After a short cameo role in Salaam Bombay!, the actor's major funding came from his roles in short TV shows like Kahkashan, Chandrakanta, Shrikant, Bharat Ek Khoj, and Just Mohabbat. His vast television experience helped him hone his craft, leading to the powerful performances he would later deliver in Indian cinema and international films.

Before his big break in Bollywood with London Dreams (2009), Aditya Roy Kapur was a familiar face on television. For 4 years, from 2004 to 2008 the actor worked as a VJ on Channel V India, hosting popular shows like India’s Hottest and Pakao. His charming presence on TV caught the attention of filmmakers, and he soon transitioned into acting in films such as Aashiqui 2 (2013),Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Ludo (2020).

Mandira Bedi, who gained fame for her supporting role in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), was already a popular figure on Indian television much before her Bollywood debut. The actor first gained recognition with the television show Shanti - Ek Ghar Ki Kahani in the 1990s; with a plot that redefined women’s roles in Indian TV dramas, the show went on for an entirety of 780 episodes before it was taken off air. Post that Mandira went on to act in a range of TV serials which included Aahat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai.

Renowned for his roles in films like Alaipayuthey (2000) and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), R. Madhavan was one of the few who began their career on television. In 1993, he appeared in the drama series Yule Love Stories and later went on to star in Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai and Saaya. His popularity grew and he gained a loyal fanbase with shows like Aarohan and Sea Hawks, before he made his mark in Indian cinema featuring in a series of Hindi and Tamil films.

Before Rajpal Yadav became known for his laugh-out-loud comic roles in Bollywood hits like Dil Kya Kare (1999), Mast (1999) and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (2001), he was a TV hero. The actor actually made his debut in 1992 as part of a Sanskrit TV show called Svapnavāsavadattam. His next television project was the popular Mungeri Ke Bhai Naurangilal although he later transitioned to become a popular comic actor in Bollywood, with a career spanning over two decades.

So as we celebrate World Television Day, it's important to recognise how television has served as a stepping stone for many Bollywood stars.