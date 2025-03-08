Zedd wraps up India tour with a high-energy finale in Delhi-NCR

German record producer Zedd concluded his India tour with a performance in Delhi NCR. Returning to the country, the Grammy-winning DJ played an energetic set that thrilled the audience. The event was part of Sunburn Arena, known for its large-scale music experiences. German record producer Zedd performed in Gurugram on Friday

After performing in Bengaluru, Zedd’s Delhi NCR show was a key part of his Telos Tour in India. The evening began with DJs UD-T and Beatcrush warming up the crowd, followed by Mesto, who delivered an engaging set. When Zedd took the stage, the audience responded with loud cheers. With striking visuals, immersive production, and a setlist featuring popular tracks, the performance was met with enthusiasm.

Fans sang along to hits like Clarity, Lucky, and Beautiful Now, while the light displays and beat drops kept the energy high. The standout moment came when Zedd played these three tracks from his Telos album, sparking excitement among fans. Throughout the night, he mixed his well-known tracks with remixes and surprises, maintaining engagement.

Beyond the music, the event offered a full sensory experience. The production included LED visuals, pyrotechnics, and a high-quality audio setup that enhanced the performance. Fans were immersed in Zedd’s music, feeling every beat resonate through the crowd.

Earlier, when the 35-year-old had shared his excitement of coming back to India. "The energy of the Indian crowd is truly one of a kind, and I’ve always felt an incredible connection with my fans here. These two shows promise to be filled with unforgettable moments and I can’t wait to share my music and passion with everyone. See you soon, India!” he had said in a statement in November 2024.

In an interview last month with Times of India, Zedd had said he wanted to come back to India for its food, apart from performing for his fanbase here. “I'm looking forward to finally seeing my fans. I'm also looking forward to eating Indian food. I remember the last time I was in India, I remember tasting spices I've never tasted before. It was like this awakening moment. I didn't realize how incredible Indian cuisine was until then. I tasted so many new thing. I don't handle spicy food well, so I'm prepping for my trip to India by eating spicy food,” he had said.