Zeeshan Ayyub: It's unfortunate that people react to anything; social media platforms have given users unlimited power

Amid the controversy surrounding Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Ghooskhor Pandat and the Supreme Court’s direction to change the film’s title, actor Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub has weighed in on the growing culture of online outrage. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub on his recent visit to Lucknow (Photo: Deep Saxena/HT)

“It is unfortunate that people are reacting so strongly to anything and everything,” says the 42-year-old, adding that social media platforms have handed people “unlimited power” and such protests, uproars and trolling often mirror overreactions amplified by internet culture.

“People have started believing that (social media) is the entire world, but it’s not. It’s just a phase,” he adds. While Zeeshan agrees that creative freedoms in cinema are increasingly under pressure, the actor doesn’t dwell on the near-constant backlash.

“Initially, these things used to shock us. Now it’s more like, lo phir kuch ho gaya. Isse kadwahat zaroor aa jaati hai. But if you take it too seriously, you won’t be able to work,” he opines, adding, “As creative people, we will keep doing our bit, and those who want to create a hindrance will do theirs. There’s no point getting too disturbed now.”

Calling for a shift in focus, the actor urges people to engage with issues that matter. “My upcoming film, Anubhav Sinha's Assi, talks about rape. These are the issues people should think and talk about instead of getting into unnecessary trolls and protests,” he says.

In his upcoming he play husband of rape victim played by actor Kani Kusruti.

He recently told HT City, “In this one its more about expressions and emotions than dialogues. Anubhav gave me a lot of space and liberty to play with the role which is a beautiful experience for an actor. Best part is he is open to suggestions and will adjust thing on the suggestion of his actor.”

The film stars Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Pahwa, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, Supriya Pathak and Naseeruddin Shah.