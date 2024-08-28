Comedian Appurv Gupta: I am not at all a funny guy

With over 3,000 shows in India and across the world to his credit, stand-up artiste Appurv Gupta says one can call him the most uninteresting person in the room. “If you ask me if I am a funny guy, then it’s a no. But if you say that whether I can make people laugh, then it’s a big yes. It’s just that I am a hard-working guy who knows that if he will work hard, he can surely make people laugh,” says the comic, who is all set to perform in the city. Stand-up artiste Appurv Gupta

With a career spanning 12 years and 50 plus shows in Lucknow, Gupta believes it’s the general perception that if a person is interesting, he will be funny or if a person is funny in regular life, he can easily take the stage. “Apne group mein joke crack karna and stage pe perform karna are two very different things. Thankfully, I know that art. Tabhi toh abhi tak bina insecure hue, woh bhi itne high competition mein, I can keep my fans stress-free and happy,” he says.

The comedian says, “The audience in Lucknow understands me and my jokes very well”. He explains, “I am always excited to perform in the city. The only thing to consider is the language as the city still moves with a very fine lingo. After so many shows around the country, I am more focused on reworking my content to avoid any kind of repetition.”