Cutlery, but make it art: The rise of sculptural spoons and forks

Move over, minimalist silverware—2025 is plating up a new wave of cutlery that's as bold as it is functional. From gold-dipped forks that double as art pieces to edible spoons that satisfy both your hunger and your conscience, quirky cutlery is getting a serious glow-up.

Leaf-y affair

Nature-inspired designs

This piece feature a leaf-shaped spoon, with intricate vein details visible on the surface. The cutlery appears to be made of metal, possibly with a polished or dark finish, creating a reflective surface, which just adds to its organic aesthetic. A regal- themed dinner party? This set is definitely worth a try.

Hold my ribbon

Cutlery with ribbon design

Well, this one is a bit unique. This set of spoons and forks have handles that are twisted and looped in a way that gives a sight of loosely tied ribbons. Very dainty. Very demure. The endings of each piece shapes like knotted ribbons. Their darkened-bronze finish adds an element of luxury, making them perfect for elegant dining settings.

Picasso please!

Blocks of a colours in a spoon inspired by Picasso

This spoon above might’ve been Picasso’s dream. The handle is decorated with a colourful mosaic pattern featuring small squares of red, yellow, and blue, stones, all fitted by silver metallic borders. The bowl of the spoon is standard and metallic, serving functionality. This isn't just a cutlery piece. It's an artistic piece that merges practicality with artistic expression.

Artisanal acts

This cutlery set is an artistic collection decorated with perforated spoons

Ever had that feeling where you think that an item is too beautiful to use anytime soon and you keep preserving it for a better time next? This cutlery set is an artistic collection decorated with perforated bowls of the spoons and ornately decorated handles which showcase a floral motif endings, bird figures and shell designs. While some of these have a twisted handle, one ends on a Mickey-Mouse motif. The designs have a geometric and sleek structured appearance. Like one can be seen purposefully bended to give an artistic approach. This one’s a pure love for artistic vintage.

Art is subjective

The cutlery set features a slightly curved, elongated handle and rounded beginnings.

The cutlery set features slightly curved, elongated handle and a rounded beginnings. The metal surface has a hammered texture, giving them an artisanal, handcrafted appearance. The overall aesthetic speaks an ode to organic and craftsmanship. This set would certainly add character to one's dining experience.

Written by: Rajlekha Roy Burman