Everything you need to know about Rococo Revival decor trend making a comeback in 2025

From Victorian era-inspired soirées to elaborate Marie Antoinette-tiered cakes, the aesthetic world is embracing romance in full swing, and the Rococo Revival is leading the charge. If you've been keeping an eye on trends, you may have noticed that the Rococo revival shares a lot of similarities with coquette and balletcore. And you'd be spot on! Pinterest recently identified this as one of the key trends of 2025, heralding the return of frills, ornamentation, and gilded in- home interiors. . Pinterest recently identified this opulent trend as one of 2025's key movements, heralding the return of frills, ornamentation, and gilded in everything from fashion to home interiors.

This revival taps into the lavish and playful spirit of the 19th century, a time when people longed for the past and wanted to bring it back with a modern touch. Unlike the original Rococo, the Rococo Revival wasn’t just limited to France, it spread across Europe and even to the United States. It brought back the luxurious, nature-inspired elegance of original Rococo in art, furniture, and design.

What is Rococo Revival decor?

Rococo Revival is most commonly seen in furniture designs but also influences other interior elements such as wallpapers, decorative objects, and lighting fixtures. As Sanjana Paramhan, interior designer at White Design Noise Studio, explains, “Defined by flowing curves, ornate designs, and a light color palette, this style is particularly appreciated in spaces that aim for a luxurious, ornate aesthetic, such as high-end residences, hotels, and certain commercial spaces seeking to evoke a sense of grandeur and refinement.”

Paramhan adds, “Rococo revival is more than just a style. It is a mood and a sense of theatricality and joy.” Unlike other classic styles that emphasize symmetry and order, it embraces spontaneity and a free-spirited approach to design.

Sanjana Singh, Principal Architect at SAAZ Design further talks about the color palette of Rococo. “The Rococo palette is rooted in colors like pink, blue, and green, often paired with gold or silver accents. These hues create a light, airy atmosphere that feels luxurious yet inviting. ”

What is the difference between Rococo, Regency Era and Rococo Revival?

Rococo décor is light, playful, and full of delicate, curvy designs with pastel colours and floral details. Rococo Revival keeps the fancy decorations but adds a heavier, more solid feel with darker tones and symmetrical patterns. Victorian décor, on the other hand, is grand and formal, with lots of heavy furniture, dark colours, and a mix of different styles. The key difference is that Rococo feels light and whimsical, Rococo Revival blends elegance with weight, and Victorian is all about richness and grandeur.

Why is Rococo Revival making a comeback in 2025?

In a world where sterile minimalism has dominated interiors, Rococo revival offers an antidote: character, intimacy, and storytelling. As Singh observes, “A single Rococo piece, with its intricate details and timeless appeal, can transform a minimal space into something striking and unique.”

Paramhan explains that today’s clients especially in hospitality and boutique residences are seeking interiors that feel personal and artistic. She says, “Rococo’s playful elegance is the perfect way to create environments that feel alive. Every detail whispers a narrative. This revival is not just about nostalgia but it’s about connecting with the human desire for spaces that feel curated, romantic, and expressive."

Bring Rococo Revival into modern interiors

Paramhans says that “Rococo doesn’t have to overwhelm. it’s about weaving its artistry into functional spaces." Here are some tips from her:

Focus on statement pieces: A Rococo-inspired armchair, curved table, or ornate mirror can serve as the focal point of a room.

Mix with modern designs: Combine Rococo revival’s intricate patterns and pastel hues with sleek, contemporary furniture for a balanced look. For example, a modern sofa paired with a Rococo-style chandelier creates a harmonious blend of old and new.

Incorporate nature-inspired motifs: Patterns featuring flowers, leaves, and vines add a playful yet sophisticated touch.

Use subtle touches: Wallpapers, gilded picture frames, or pastel-hued cushions bring a Rococo essence to any room without requiring a full transformation.

Affordable alternatives for rococo feel: If opulence isn't in the budget, opt for clever design choices like gilded mirrors, Rococo-patterned throw pillows and rugs, intricate pastel wallpaper, and tufted, rounded furniture to achieve a Rococo-inspired look.

- Inputs by Sanjana Paramhans, Interior and Experiential Designer at White Noise Design Studio



