Summer spruce-up! Tips to make your home look light and refreshed

The hot season is upon us and with the scorching weather as well as the impending risk of heatwaves, you may want to stay indoors as much as possible. Bring about a cool refuge in your home using a few nifty home décor tips. These ideas can help lighten and brighten the surroundings while also adding vibrancy to your mood. Here's what to do:

Transform your home into a soothing oasis in the hot season with a few décor tips(Shutterstock)

Use baby blue or sky blue with white in the colour palette(Shutterstock)

Pastel walls and shelves

How about giving your walls and shelves a makeover with matte paint to add that much-needed soothing touch? Go with baby blue and white, cream, light yellow or just pink for best effect.





Having plants around is the best way to bring you up close to summer (Shutterstock)

Green wash

Nothing screams summer than a burst of plants in the home. Greenery is known to reduce stress and having nature up close pays the right nod to the new season.

Sheer curtains can completely change the vibe of your room (Pexels)

Sheer curtains

Those heavy drapes in your home may add a touch of opulence to the place, but this season, it's time to swap them with lighter, sheer fabrics. Not only do they let the sunlight in, but also lend an airy, bright look to the whole room.



Rattan, cane and wicker chairs are sustainable and a good option at this time (Pexels)

Natural materials



When it comes to summer decorating, you don't always have to do a major overhaul. Just adding a few chairs made with natural textures like cane, rattan or bamboo also makes for a summer statement. Place pretty linen cushions on them to complete the whole look.





Photo frames with botanical motifs are a good way to drive home the trend (Shutterstock)

Wall décor

Swap heavy paintings for frames that display lighter artwork. The photo décor looks neat and can sync well with the colour palette in the rest of the house.