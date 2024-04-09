Summer spruce-up! Tips to make your home look light and refreshed
From the walls to cushions, curtains and plants, here are décor ideas to give your living space a pretty, hot season makeover.
The hot season is upon us and with the scorching weather as well as the impending risk of heatwaves, you may want to stay indoors as much as possible. Bring about a cool refuge in your home using a few nifty home décor tips. These ideas can help lighten and brighten the surroundings while also adding vibrancy to your mood. Here's what to do:
Pastel walls and shelves
How about giving your walls and shelves a makeover with matte paint to add that much-needed soothing touch? Go with baby blue and white, cream, light yellow or just pink for best effect.
Green wash
Nothing screams summer than a burst of plants in the home. Greenery is known to reduce stress and having nature up close pays the right nod to the new season.
Sheer curtains
Those heavy drapes in your home may add a touch of opulence to the place, but this season, it's time to swap them with lighter, sheer fabrics. Not only do they let the sunlight in, but also lend an airy, bright look to the whole room.
Natural materials
When it comes to summer decorating, you don't always have to do a major overhaul. Just adding a few chairs made with natural textures like cane, rattan or bamboo also makes for a summer statement. Place pretty linen cushions on them to complete the whole look.
Wall décor
Swap heavy paintings for frames that display lighter artwork. The photo décor looks neat and can sync well with the colour palette in the rest of the house.