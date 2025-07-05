Where stories live: Inside Payal Jain's house

For fashion designer Payal Jain, luxury doesn’t shimmer with diamonds or whisper in gold. It breathes, speaks and lives — in spaces crafted with intention, filled with the quiet poetry of personal stories. Her home is not just an aesthetic project curated by an interior designer, it is an unfolding narrative — of journeys, family and the fabric of life itself. “Luxury, for me, is not about being expensive,” she says, “If I put gold and diamonds everywhere, that’s not me. Luxury is about weaving stories that pass from one generation to the next.” The rustic bookshelf in the background — crafted from discarded railway berth — adds a vintage charm to the space. “I collected and converted them into a shelf and bar,” shares Payal

It’s why every piece in her home is chosen, not styled. A quiet room that doubles as her office is layered with fabrics, a tribute to her lifelong romance with textiles. “I love textiles, and you’ll find them everywhere,” she smiles and adds, “The jackets I’ve framed in the background were sourced from a textile collector in Bhuj, Gujarat. He used to visit me every year in Hauz Khas Village when I was just starting out. After the earthquake in Gujarat, he brought me his entire collection.

He needed the money — I bought everything.” The home unfolds like a memory map, where each sculpture, object and windowtells its own story. “The large sculpture in the garden, symbolising childhood, was created by my aunt, Saroj Jain, after my children were born. It is because of her my love for ceramics really took root.”Another beloved piece is the Nataraja statue, once her father’s (Dr Prem Jain) favourite.

This home — serene, deeply personal and ever-evolving — took shape slowly, much like her life’s work. “We’re still a work in progress,” she says, “At first, we lived in central Gurugram, while my office was in Noida. I rarely had time to check on this site.

Then, one Christmas — about 15 years ago— only the bedroom block and kitchen were ready. I told my husband and kids, ‘Let’s just go for the weekend’. We celebrated Christmas here... and never left.” Set against the backdrop of towering palms — planted when the plot was first acquired — the home echoes with Nature’s presence. “The trees are almost two decades old now. They bring in peacocks and parrots each morning,” she says, “I always imagined Nature would be part of every room. When the large doors open, it’s as if the greenery walks right in. For me, it’s a haven. Creative work only flows in that kind of silence.”