EXCLUSIVE| Sandesh Jhingan on facing Cristiano Ronaldo in AFC Champions League 2: ‘Delighted to play against him'

“He is probably one of the greats to play this sport, and you don't get this kind of an opportunity to play against such players. So yes we are delighted and I can’t wait to play against Ronaldo,” he said, his excitement evident as he reflected on the upcoming clash.

Indian footballer and FC Goa defender Sandesh Jhingan has his eyes set on what promises to be one of the biggest nights of his career. With FC Goa gearing up to take on Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr in the AFC Champions League 2 next month, Sandesh will come face to face with none other than footballing icon, Cristiano Ronaldo — a moment he admits he has been waiting for.

A boyhood Manchester United fan, the Arjuna Awardee has long admired the Portuguese legend and is relishing the opportunity to share the same pitch. “It is really good for us to play such teams because it helps us evolve as players and when we play against such quality oppositions, you have got your work cut out,” he added.

While Cristiano will undoubtedly be the biggest attraction, Sandesh was quick to point out that Al Nassr is more than just one superstar. “You look at the names — Sadio Mane, Joao Felix and so many others — these are players who have played at the highest levels of football. Facing them will test us not just as individuals but as a team,” he said.

The 32-year-old also reflected on the shift in intensity that the Asian Champions League brings when compared to domestic competitions. “It’s a different kind of challenge altogether. The pace, the physicality, the tactical discipline — everything is on another level. And that’s what excites me. These are the matches that push you out of your comfort zone and demand the very best from you.”

For Sandesh, matches like these are not just about personal milestones but about what they mean for Indian football as a whole. “When an Indian club plays on such a stage, it shows the progress we are making. For me, it’s about giving everything on the field and making sure we represent FC Goa and India in the best possible way,” he said.