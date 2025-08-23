Cristiano Ronaldo creates history with latest goal for Al Nassr at Saudi Super Cup final, becomes first player to…

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo made history on Saturday by becoming the first player to score 100 goals in four separate countries. The 40-year-old scored during the first half of Saturday afternoon's Saudi Super Cup final matchup with Al Ahli. Soccer Football - Saudi Super Cup - Final - Al Nassr v Al Ahli - Hong Kong Stadium, Hong Kong, China - August 23, 2025 Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the penalty shootout REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)

Ronaldo has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, and 138 for Portugal in his career.

Reacting to his milestone, one of his fans wrote: “That's why he's called the goat 🐐”

“The previous holder of the record was also Cristiano Ronaldo. He keeps breaking his own record,” a second person commented.

“What a career this man's had! And, remarkably, even at over 40, there's still more to come,” a third fan said.

Also Read: Ivan Toney takes brutal dig at Saudi authorities over Al-Ahli treatment before Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr clash

All about Ronaldo's achievement

In the 41st minute, Ronaldo gave Al Nassr the lead by slotting in a penalty. Sporting CP is still the only team where he failed to score 100 goals.

Ronaldo has scored 99 goals in 111 games across all competitions since joining the Saudi team prior to this match.

Ronaldo provided a crucial assist to fellow countryman Joao Felix, who scored the game-winning goal against Saudi Pro League winners Al Ittihad in the semifinal.

This is a historic event since this is the first Saudi Super Cup final to be held outside of the Middle East.

Al-Ahli supporters produced a lively environment inside the stadium, which maintained a high volume during the game.

Thousands of fans flocked to Hong Kong Stadium to watch Ronaldo play in the Saudi Super Cup final this afternoon. He joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after his second tenure with Manchester United ended.

Ronaldo is now regarded as one of the best football players in history, having won five Ballon d'Ors.

After progressing through Sporting Lisbon's youth system, Ronaldo moved to Manchester United in 2003. During his debut season at Old Trafford, he won three Premier League championships and a Champions League.