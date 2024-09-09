Exhibition in Lucknow: Lithography masterpieces display colours of India

After years of hard work and efforts, students at the College of Arts got to showcase their collection they created in March 2022. The ongoing ‘Lithography Project Exhibition: A Record-Breaking Achievement’ is the result of the project conceptulised by Prof Rajan Shripad Fulari and conducted by veteran printmaker Prof Devraj Dakoji. Anurag Didwania, Mansi, Ratan Kumar, Rajan Sripad Phulari and Alok Khushwaha

“The project took shape under the mentorship of Prof Dakoji who conducted the Lithography Printing Demo-cum-Workshop held in March 2022. The theme was to celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence and revive and practice of lithography. It is one of the oldest print art forms that was used for publishing, including printing newspapers,” says Prof Fulari, who hails from Goa and is currently working as dean at the World University of Design, New Delhi.

Artists with their work at the Lithography Project Exhibition: A Record-Breaking Achievement, at Kala Srot Art Gallery

75 lithographs have been printed by the students back then. “The process of lithographs has been authentic, and students used traditional stone blocks. Each print tells a unique story of India’s cultural heritage, brought to life through innovative lithographic techniques,” he adds.

The work of nine main artists Akanksha Tripathi, Amit Kumar, Arvind Singh, Neeraj Joshi, Rahul Shakya, Phoolchand Verma, Prachi Verma, Prakash Agrahari, and Umesh Kumar has been displayed. The curator has also displayed work of support artists who had worked then namely Khushboo, Preetilata, Rahul Kumar, Shivani Vishwakarma, Shubhi Agarwal, Shruti Sharma, and Sadhna Rajput.

“Litho work done by nine teachers has also been displayed. It includes one print of Prof Devraj, one of my prints, of veteran painter PT Reddy and a print of Prof JK Agarwal is also on display. I would also like to also mention the contribution of then principal Prof Alok Kumar who wholeheartedly supported the project.”

Bureaucrat Mahendra Prasad Agarwal, former principal Prof JK Agarwal, actor Anil Rastogi, senior artist Vandana Sehgal, principal-dean Prof Alok Kumar and art gallery directors Mansi and Anurag Didwani with several other art lovers took part in the exhibition.

Catch it live

What: Lithography Project Exhibition

Where: Kala Srot Art Gallery

When: Till September 15