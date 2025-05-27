From litchi & shrimp skewers to stuffed, spicy ones, make most of this sweet fruit

Litchi-Coconut Panna Cotta Peel, de-seed and puree fresh litchis. Simmer water with sugar, lemon zest and lemongrass to make a syrup. “Bloom the agar agar in water. Mix coconut milk, cream, sugar, and litchi puree. Stir in the agar agar. Pour into glasses and let it set. Demould and pour over the lemongrass syrup. Garnish with litchis,” says Chef Himani Sharma. Litchi-Coconut Panna Cotta by Chef Himani Sharma

Litchi and Shrimp skewers by Chef Tushar Mishra

Litchi and Shrimp skewers

The perfect balance of sweet and savoury, to make these skewers, mix coconut sugar and Cajun seasoning. Toss in cleaned shrimp. Chop mangoes, litchis, onions and bell peppers. Skewer the fruits, veggies and shrimp alternating each ingredient. Chef Tushar Mishra says, “Grill these kebabs and serve with a dip made by blending basil, mint, yoghurt, jalapeños and lime.”

Stuffed litchis by home chef Vedansh

Stuffed litchis

Bite-size pockets of fun, these stuffed litchis can be made by whisking softened cream cheese with chopped up bell peppers. Home chef Vedansh Bhargava shares, “Add some salt, pepper, chilli flakes and oregano to the cheese. Fill the mixture in a piping bag. De-seed the litchi and cut them into half. Pipe in the cheese mixture and serve it chilled.”

Spicy Litchi sticks by Chef Kriti Srivastava (Spicy Litchi sticks )

Spicy Litchi sticks

Sweet and spicy, this combo will make everyone smile. Peel and de-seed the litchi, and add some lemon juice on it. Chef Kriti Srivastava says, “Freeze the fruit. Roast red chillies and dry grind it. Mix together sugar, salt, chaat masala with the roasted chilli powder. Coat the frozen litchis with the spicy masala mix and enjoy.”

Sweet-Sour Litchi with Tofu by Chef Sandhya Gupta

Sweet-Sour Litchi with Tofu

Indo-Chinese food is all about bold flavours. Make this dish by chopping tofu and litchi. “Sauté ginger with Szechuan sauce, soy sauce, ketchup and vinegar. Dump in the tofu and litchis, and toss till the sauce covers them evenly. Serve with a sprinkle of spring onions and sesame seeds,” shares Chef Sandhya Gupta.